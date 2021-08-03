Left Menu

* Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. AMERICAS * The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant. * Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. CDC.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:55 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan will focus on hospitalized patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to get the travel industry moving again with a simple user-friendly system to allow for trips abroad without importing new virus variants.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, as the country reported 90 new cases in the mainland for Monday.

* Australia's New South Wales, home to Sydney, said it could ease a lockdown that demands five million people stay at home until the end of August if 50% of the population is vaccinated. * Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

AMERICAS * The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant.

* Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. CDC. * New York's governor urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers, while Florida grappled with an influx of hospitalized patients.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Morocco will lengthen its night curfew as it tightens restrictions to counter a surge in infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Combining AstraZeneca's vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said.

* Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings said its Vietnamese partner received regulatory approval to start a clinical trial of its vaccine candidate in the Southeast Asian country. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. * South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May, as hot weather conditions lifted prices of fresh food, while oil products and housing rental and other services costs continued rising.

* U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month.

