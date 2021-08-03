Left Menu

More than 49.85 crore vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

Over 49 crore Covid vaccines doses have been provided to the states, UTs out of which 2.75 crore unutilised doses are still available, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

03-08-2021
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Over 49 crore Covid vaccines doses have been provided to the states, UTs out of which 2.75 crore unutilised doses are still available, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. More than 49.85 crore (49,85,51,660) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far, through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 47,52,49,554 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 2.75 crore (2,75,88,573) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. (ANI)

