India reports 30,549 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths

India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,17,26,507 after 30,549 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:00 IST
Represntative image . Image Credit: ANI
India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,17,26,507 after 30,549 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 4,04,958 which constitute 1.28 percent of the total cases.

Also, 422 patients succumbed to the disease and 38,887 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 4,25,195 and 3,08,96,354 respectively. As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 1.85 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.39 per cent while the recovery rate currently stands at 97.38 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 47,12,94,789 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 16,49,295 were tested in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.85 crores. Cumulatively, 47,85,44,114 vaccine doses have been administered through of which 61,09,587 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

