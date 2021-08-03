Tokyo daily COVID-19 infection cases total 3,709
Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo totaled 3,709 on Tuesday, the metropolitan government announced.
The Olympic host city registered a record daily total of 4,058 on Saturday.
