No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,539

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,539 as no fresh infection was reported in the archipelago on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,404.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, of whom 67 have died during the second wave of the pandemic since March 1 this year.

The administration has tested over 4.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, it said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 2.97 lakh people have been inoculated, of whom 94,143 have received both doses, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

