Maha govt to set up 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna

The Maharashtra cabinet has given an approval to establish a 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna to treat and rehabilitate people suffering from mental illnesses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Funds to the tune of Rs 104.44 crore will be needed for the building, medical equipment, ambulance, medicines and manpower for the facility, the minister said. ''While there are four psychiatric hospitals in the state, Marathwada doesn't have one. Jalna is centrally located from 10 districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. Currently, patients from these districts are taken to Pune or Nagpur for treatment of mental illnesses,'' a release quoting Tope stated. At present, the facility will be started in the building of a government-run hospital or any rented space, he said. The 365-bed facility will have in-patient treatment, OPD, music therapy, yoga therapy, laboratory and a counselling department, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)