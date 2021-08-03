Left Menu

Maha govt to set up 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna

The Maharashtra cabinet has given an approval to establish a 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna to treat and rehabilitate people suffering from mental illnesses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Currently, patients from these districts are taken to Pune or Nagpur for treatment of mental illnesses, a release quoting Tope stated.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:08 IST
Maha govt to set up 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet has given an approval to establish a 365-bed psychiatric hospital in Jalna to treat and rehabilitate people suffering from mental illnesses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Funds to the tune of Rs 104.44 crore will be needed for the building, medical equipment, ambulance, medicines and manpower for the facility, the minister said. ''While there are four psychiatric hospitals in the state, Marathwada doesn't have one. Jalna is centrally located from 10 districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. Currently, patients from these districts are taken to Pune or Nagpur for treatment of mental illnesses,'' a release quoting Tope stated. At present, the facility will be started in the building of a government-run hospital or any rented space, he said. The 365-bed facility will have in-patient treatment, OPD, music therapy, yoga therapy, laboratory and a counselling department, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021