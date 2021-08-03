Left Menu

Gauteng to reach milestone of administering two million vaccines

The latest data from the Health Department show that as of 2 August, the province had distributed 1 903 497 vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:26 IST
Gauteng to reach milestone of administering two million vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng government has welcomed the positive response to the vaccination drive, as the province races to reach the milestone of administering two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest data from the Health Department show that as of 2 August, the province had distributed 1 903 497 vaccines.

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, said the province is planning to increase vaccination sites to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"The fact that we have gone over one million people vaccinated in July and are fast approaching two million talks to the high demand in communities to get vaccinated and the urgency with which we are approaching the vaccination rollout programme," the MEC said.

As part of ramping up the inoculation rollout programme, the provincial government said they have expanded the number of public vaccination centres, 17 of which are open on weekends.

The Gauteng Health Department said nine of the vaccination centres that are operational on weekends are based in Tshwane, with three each in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, and two in Sedibeng.

All sites operate from morning to around lunchtime, with half of the sites operating on Saturdays, while the others on Sundays.

The provincial department said 5 449 vaccines have been administered at these sites over the weekend.

Mokgethi has since applauded the vaccination teams and the various partners in the public and private sectors, including non-governmental organisations, for embracing the inoculation drive as a national responsibility.

"We have diverse vaccination sites, including those that are fixed and open weekly during normal working hours; mass vaccination sites catering for large volumes and drive-through sites allowing people to get to the jab in the comfort of their transportation."

The province has mobile sites that move from one area to the next, depending on the programme of the vaccination campaign.

Mokgethi encouraged all those eligible to be vaccinated to visit the publicised sites.

"All Gauteng sites accept walk-ins, whether people are registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System or not."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021