Ladakh sees five new Covid cases, five recoveries

A total of 20,081 patients in the UT have recovered from the infection till date.Of the new Covid cases registered on Monday, four were in Leh and one in Kargil.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,345, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 57, officials said.

Ladakh has so far registered 207 coronavirus-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,081 patients in the UT have recovered from the infection till date.

Of the new Covid cases registered on Monday, four were in Leh and one in Kargil. While a total of 2,977 sample reports in Ladakh including 1267 from Leh and 1713 from Kargil were found negative for the disease, they said.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in Ladakh on Monday.

Three people recovered from the infection in Leh and two from Kargil on Monday, the officials said.

Fifty-three of the active COVID-19 cases are in Leh and the remaining four in Kargil district, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

