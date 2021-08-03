Health News Roundup: Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation; Sydney's ticket out of COVID lockdown? Six million shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp said on Tuesday additional results from a late-stage study showed their COVID-19 drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death in patients on mechanical ventilation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' redeliver, to treat COVID-19 patients. The FDA last month expanded the drug's authorization for lone use or with remdesivir.

Sydney's ticket out of COVID lockdown? Six million shots

Australian authorities said they could ease a COVID-19 lockdown that demands Sydney's five million people stay home until the end of August if half the population is vaccinated, even as new infections linger near a 16-month high. A lifting of restrictions in the country's most populous city and its surrounds in New South Wales state would be a boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under intense pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-morrisons-approval-rating-slumps-slow-vaccine-rollout-2021-07-18 for his government's handling of the vaccine rollout, with the threat of a second economic recession in as many years looming.

U.S. donates more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad -White House

The United States has donated over 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries so far, the White House said on Tuesday, as the world continued to grapple with the fast-spreading Delta variant. President Joe Biden will announce the donation tally later in the day, the White House said in a statement, calling the donations "a major milestone" in the pandemic fight.

Analysis-Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new COVID shots

The European Union has agreed to pay a premium on new orders of COVID-19 vaccines because it is requiring tougher terms to be met, European officials said, as the bloc tries to protect supplies after a rocky start to its vaccination campaign. The higher price is less than the United States has agreed to pay in its latest order in July.

Delta variant surges across U.S. South; political leaders clamp down again

The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet. More than 10,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it bets on next-generation mRNA vaccine technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming a Reuters exclusive report. The French pharmaceuticals firm said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $3.2 billion.

Top Japan medic urges nationwide state of emergency amid COVID surge

The head of the Japan Medical Association called on Tuesday for a nationwide state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere, Kyodo news agency said, as worries grow about a strained healthcare system. The call by JMA President Toshio Nakagawa followed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement that only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so will be hospitalised, while others isolate at home, a shift in policy some fear could boost the death toll.

Sweden plans to offer majority COVID booster shots in 2022

The majority of Swedes will be offered a booster shot against COVID in 2022, while high risk groups could get a third shot during autumn of this year, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. The authority did not give an exact figure for how many people would get a third shot next year, but said that a large part of the population would be offered another jab.

South Korea on alert for new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant

South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday, as the country battles with its fourth wave of infections. The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India, and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Novartis to launch new Zolgensma trial after FDA lifts restriction

Novartis will launch a new phase three study to expand the use of Zolgensma - the world's most expensive one time therapy at $2.1 million per patient treatment - after the U.S. regulator lifted its restrictions. The Swiss company will study the use of the drug for patients aged between 2 and 18 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, it said on Tuesday.

