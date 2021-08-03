Left Menu

Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalisations

The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high of 11,515 patients in one day, according to data the US Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday.The data is used by the Florida Hospital Association to track admissions and staffing shortages. The figures also show 2,400 of those patients are in ICU beds.The previous day, the data showed there were 10,389 COVID-hospitalizations in the state.

The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high of 11,515 patients in one day, according to data the US Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday.

The data is used by the Florida Hospital Association to track admissions and staffing shortages. The figures also show 2,400 of those patients are in ICU beds.

The previous day, the data showed there were 10,389 COVID-hospitalizations in the state. The new number breaks a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

