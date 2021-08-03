Left Menu

UK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:39 IST
UK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Tuesday reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.

The reported deaths is higher than Monday's 24 but that figure has previously been elevated on Tuesdays, owing to reporting patterns in hospitals after the weekend. The number of new cases is in line with Monday's 21,952.

Also Read: Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021