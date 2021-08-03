Left Menu

Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,845 new cases

Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,845 from 3,190. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2.196 on Tuesday, up from 2,070 a day earlier. There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 25 on Monday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:41 IST
Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,845 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,845 from 3,190. On Monday the ministry data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker attack on its system for booking COVID-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 128,115 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.36 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2.196 on Tuesday, up from 2,070 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 25 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 258 from a previous 249. Some 209,719 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 83,223, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021