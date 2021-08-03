COVID-19: Delhi reports 50 fresh cases, four more fatalities; positivity rate 0.08 pc

Delhi reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities caused by the viral disease in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The city recorded four Covid fatalities after a gap of over 10 days. On July 21, it had recorded four deaths while five fatalities were recorded on July 20.

A total of 64,276 tests were conducted to detect the viral infection on Monday, of which 39,498 were RTPCR or CBNAAT or TrueNat tests, according to the bulletin.

The national capital has reported 14,36,451 Covid cases so far. A total of 14,10,874 patients have recuperated, while the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,058, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it added.

On Sunday, 51 fresh Covid cases were recorded while there was no fatality. This information was revealed on Tuesday as the Delhi government had not released the COVID-19 bulletin for the day.

On Saturday, the city had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death. A day earlier, it had logged 63 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and three deaths.

With 65 recoveries in a day, the city currently has 519 active coronavirus cases, down from 538 the previous day. Of the patients, 174 are under home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 282, down from 290 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

Delhi battled against a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with an oxygen shortage at hospitals across the city adding to the woes of people.

On April 20, the national capital reported 28,395 fresh Covid cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Delhi has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days (since July 2), 66 cases a day on an average.

As many as 91,100 people were inoculated against the disease in the last 24 hours, of whom 45,126 received the second vaccine dose. A total of 1,01,34,821 people have so far been inoculated in Delhi, including 27,14,662 who have received both doses of the vaccine.

