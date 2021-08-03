Left Menu

Bengal logs 729 new COVID-19 cases, 18 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,30,024 on Tuesday as 729 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,170, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 86, while Darjeeling recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at three.

No deaths were reported in Kolkata, and its neighbouring North and South 24 Parganas districts.

The state now has 10,767 active cases, while 15,01,087 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 756 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.58 crore samples for COVID-19, including 43,532 in the last 24 hours.

