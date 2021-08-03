91,100 people received Covid vaccine doses in a day in Delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday said 91,100 people have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses the previous day with 45,126 of them getting the second jab. The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 1,01,98,723, including 74,82,004 first doses and 27,16,719 second jabs, according to the vaccination bulletin.

On Tuesday morning, the national capital had a balance stock of 7,97,550 anti-coronavirus vaccines of which 4,15,990 doses were of Covishield and 3,81,560 of Covaxin.

The doses will go out of stock in four days, the bulletin claimed.

The Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are administered at the 1,074 Covid vaccination centres run by the Delhi government.

The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,96,118 doses daily, the bulletin stated.