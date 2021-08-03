Ensure oxygen plants are operational by August-end in view of third wave of COVID-19: Patnaik tells officials

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday directed authorities to ensure oxygen plants were operational in 20 district headquarters hospitals across the state by the end of August in the wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

“Two officers are specially engaged by the state government for inspection of production work in oxygen plants and management,” Patnaik was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The Odisha government has formed a task force headed by the CM’s principal advisor A K Tripathy to coordinate movement of supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to other states. Official sources said steel makers from the state had supplied nearly 47,800 metric tonnes of LMO during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The state's Health Department, however, said the impact of the possible third wave would be much less in Odisha compared to other states. “Health experts have predicted the onset of the third wave in August. Going by the downward trajectory of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha at present, we can say it will have less impact on our state,” Director, Medical Education and Training (DMET), CBK Mohanty, told reporters here.

As the next wave is expected to impact children more, the DMET said the Odisha government has made special bed arrangements for them in government hospitals and medical colleges.