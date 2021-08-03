Left Menu

UAE expands provision of COVID booster shots

The regional tourism and business hub has among the world's highest immunisation rates. Around 79% of the population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose, while some 70% had been fully vaccinated, according to latest official data.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:53 IST
UAE expands provision of COVID booster shots
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates will start providing a booster shot against COVID-19 to all fully vaccinated individuals in the Gulf Arab state, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday. It said on Twitter the booster shot would be available to people considered at high risk three months after their second vaccine dose, and six months for others.

The Gulf state, which has approved five types of COVID-19 vaccines, had in June begun providing booster shots to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The regional tourism and business hub has among the world's highest immunisation rates. Around 79% of the population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose, while some 70% had been fully vaccinated, according to latest official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021