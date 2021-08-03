Left Menu

Spain's infection rate continues to recede after last month's Delta peak

Spain's COVID-19 contagion rate continues to fall, with the two-week rate dropping 19 points on Tuesday compared with the previous day. The 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 653.81 cases per 100,000 of population, according to health ministry data, compared to 673.52 cases on Monday. The proportion of hospital beds used for coronavirus patients fell to 8.69% on Tuesday from 8.90% the day before.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:57 IST
The proportion of hospital beds used for coronavirus patients fell to 8.69% on Tuesday from 8.90% the day before. However, slightly more intensive care beds are being used to treat patients, with the proportion rising to 20.40% on Tuesday from 20.02% on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The Delta variant had been growing and became dominant in Spain last month, but now is receding. The number of people who tested positive with COVID-19 rose to 4,523,310 and the total number of people who have died from coronavirus stood at 81,773.

