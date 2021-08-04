Left Menu

UK mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers, approval expected next week -The Sun

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:07 IST
UK mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers, approval expected next week -The Sun

Teenagers in Britain aged 16 and 17 will be given the green light for COVID-19 vaccine within days before they head back to schools and colleges in September, The Sun reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15771120/teenagers-offered-covid-vaccine-new-school-year/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunmaintwitter&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1628014681-3 on Tuesday. UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is poised to give the nod as soon as the weekend, the report added.

"Late teens are some of the most socially active members of society so if we can cut that transmission, it can only be a good thing," the report quoted a government official as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

