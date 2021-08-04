Left Menu

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness -Chile real world study

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 02:06 IST
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness -Chile real world study
Representative image Image Credit: ccnul.de
  • Country:
  • Chile

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic infection among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said in a report published on Tuesday.

Coronavac was 86% effective in preventing hospitalisation, 89.7% effective in preventing admission to intensive care units and 86% effective in preventing deaths within the population, health official Rafael Araos said in a press conference.

In April, the same study found that Sinovac was 67% effective in preventing symptompatic illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021