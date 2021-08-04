Health News Roundup: Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness; Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA classifies Philips ventilator recall due to low oxygen risk as most serious

Advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday classified the recent recall of some of Philips' ventilators as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall, saying the use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death. This is the second Class 1 recall initiated by the company this year.

New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. With vaccines widely available, political leaders are combating this wave with shots and masks rather than ordering businesses to close and Americans to stay home as they did last year. (Graphic of U.S. cases) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

White House to Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'

The White House on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the United States struggles to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. On a day when the White House announced that the United States had donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to more than 60 countries, it kept its focus largely on the crisis at home - outbreaks in two Republican-led states accounting for a large share of rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness -Chile real world study

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic infection among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said in a report published on Tuesday. Coronavac was 86% effective in preventing hospitalisation, 89.7% effective in preventing admission to intensive care units and 86% effective in preventing deaths within the population, health official Rafael Araos said in a press conference.

Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it bets on next-generation mRNA vaccine technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming a Reuters exclusive report. The French pharmaceuticals firm said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $3.2 billion.

Spain's infection rate continues to recede after last month's Delta peak

Spain's COVID-19 contagion rate continues to fall, with the two-week rate dropping 19 points on Tuesday compared with the previous day. The 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 653.81 cases per 100,000 of population, according to health ministry data, compared to 673.52 cases on Monday.

U.S. administers 347.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 347,377,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 401,229,975 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 346,924,345 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 2, out of 400,674,965 doses delivered.

Hundreds of migrants vaccinated against coronavirus in U.S.-Mexico border city

Health authorities in northern Mexico vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents a few meters from a pedestrian crossing bridge to the United States in the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday. The COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to migrants a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control extended the so-called Title 42 order that allows U.S. officials to send thousands of non-Mexicans back to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States.

Eli Lilly bets on Alzheimer's disease drug data as it chases Biogen

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it plans to seek U.S. approval for its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug by year end and believes the treatment could be favored by doctors once it becomes available to patients. Eli Lilly shares were up 4%

As Delta surges, U.S. military braces for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

During his last days before dying from COVID-19, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Myers played a breathing game with himself at a Florida hospital to see how high he could get his oxygen levels. Like most of the military, Myers had chosen to get vaccinated - but was exposed just a day after getting his first dose in January, not enough time for it to take effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)