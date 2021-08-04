Brazil reports 1,209 COVID deaths in 24 hours, deaths down on average- ministry

Left Menu

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-08-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 03:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has had 32,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,209 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The South American country has now registered 19,985,817 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 558,432, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, however, the rolling seven-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to one-third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

