Mexico posts 18,911 new COVID-19 cases, 657 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 18,911 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 657 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,880,409 infections and 241,936 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

