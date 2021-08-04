Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 233 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-08-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 06:40 IST
Australia's New South Wales state on Wednesday reported 233 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 199 a day earlier, as the state continues its battle to stamp out the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta strain.

Of the new cases, at least 47 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

