Japan's COVID-19 infections have entered 'new phase,' says health minister
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 06:56 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Wednesday the country has entered a "new phase" in COVID-19 infections with a spike in Delta variant cases.
"We need to ensure there are sufficient beds for patients who are seriously ill," Tamura told parliament. "We're acting pre-emptively" by asking those with less serious symptoms to isolate at home.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health
- Delta
- Japan
- Norihisa Tamura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chess calms nerves, improves mental health throughout pandemic
Health News Roundup: UK PM Johnson dismissed COVID-19 lockdown as only elderly would die, ex-aide says; 60% of people being admitted to UK hospitals are unvaccinated - adviser and more
Olympic Village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken' - health expert
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-Briton Rowden fears self-isolation will dent teammates confidence; Olympic Village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken' - health expert and more
Health condition of former UP CM Kalyan Singh not stable: Hospital