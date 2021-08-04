Japan's COVID-19 infections have entered 'new phase,' says health minister

Japan's Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Wednesday the country has entered a "new phase" in COVID-19 infections with a spike in Delta variant cases.

"We need to ensure there are sufficient beds for patients who are seriously ill," Tamura told parliament. "We're acting pre-emptively" by asking those with less serious symptoms to isolate at home.

