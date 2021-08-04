Health News Roundup: FDA classifies Philips ventilator recall due to low oxygen risk as most serious; New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms, and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA classifies Philips ventilator recall due to low oxygen risk as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday classified the recent recall of some of Philips' ventilators as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall, saying the use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death. This is the second Class 1 recall initiated by the company this year.

New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms, and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. With vaccines widely available, political leaders were combating the latest surge in infections with shots and masks rather than ordering businesses to close and Americans to stay home as they did last year. (Graphic of U.S. cases) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

English study finds 50-60% reduced risk of COVID for double-vaccinated

Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday. Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had COVID-19 symptoms.

Biden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas - home to roughly a third of all new U.S. COVID-19 cases - to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease's Delta variant. Biden also announced the United States had donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to 65 countries, but the White House kept its focus largely on the crisis at home: outbreaks in the two Republican-led states accounting for an outsized share of rising cases nationwide.

Japan signals chance of rolling back controversial COVID hospital policy

Japan's health minister on Wednesday signaled the government may consider rolling back a controversial new policy asking COVID-19 patients with less serious symptoms isolate at home rather than going to the hospital. The comment, which came amid rising criticism over the policy, underscores Tokyo's struggle in dealing with a spike in Delta variants that is overshadowing the Olympic Games.

Olympics organizers report 29 new games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes. Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organizers said, without providing further details.

Australia records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows

Australia's New South Wales reported one of the country's youngest deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as daily infections lingered near a 16-month high despite the lockdown of 5 million people in state capital Sydney entering its sixth week. The unnamed man in his 20s, who had no underlying health issues and was unvaccinated, died at his home in the city, authorities said. He deteriorated rapidly after earlier complaining of just mild symptoms, they added.

FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month -NY Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort. The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.

Hundreds of migrants vaccinated against coronavirus in U.S.-Mexico border city

Health authorities in northern Mexico vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents a few meters from a pedestrian crossing bridge to the United States in the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday. The COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to migrants a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control extended the so-called Title 42 order that allows U.S. officials to send thousands of non-Mexicans back to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

