Russia reports 22,589 new COVID-19 cases, 790 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:40 IST
Russia reports 22,589 new COVID-19 cases, 790 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 22,589 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,502 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,356,784.

The government coronavirus task force said 790 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 161,715.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

