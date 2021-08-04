Russia reports 22,589 new COVID-19 cases, 790 deaths
Russia reported 22,589 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,502 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,356,784.
The government coronavirus task force said 790 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 161,715.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.
