Ukraine receives 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"We're grateful to our Denmark friends for their support in overcoming this global challenge," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its population of 41 million people. So far, 2.1 million Ukrainian citizens have received two jabs as of July 4.

