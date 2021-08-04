Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000 - CNBC Indonesia

Left Menu

Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:17 IST
Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 100,000 fatalities, CNBC Indonesia reported on Wednesday, citing health ministry data.

Indonesia reported 35,867 new coronavirus cases and 1,747 new deaths, the report showed, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 3.532 million and 100,636 deaths, respectively.

