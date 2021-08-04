Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000 - CNBC Indonesia

Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 100,000 fatalities, CNBC Indonesia reported on Wednesday, citing health ministry data.

Indonesia reported 35,867 new coronavirus cases and 1,747 new deaths, the report showed, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 3.532 million and 100,636 deaths, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)