China reported on Wednesday the highest number of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January as some cities stepped up restrictions, cut flights, and increased testing to try to control an outbreak driven by the Delta variant. The World Health Organization is seeking $11.5 billion in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant, a draft report seen by Reuters shows.

EUROPE * Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

* Teenagers in Britain aged 16 and 17 will be given the green light for a vaccine within days before they head back to schools and colleges in September, The Sun reported. * Greece has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan warned coronavirus infections were surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit a record high in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic.

* South Korea posted a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections. * The chair of Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare said a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was unlikely, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close.

* The gender disparity in India's immunization drive has narrowed, government data showed, as pregnant women are now allowed to get their shots and authorities try to dispel rumors about fertility. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to give full approval for the Pfizer vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Dubai's state airport operator expects a surge in passenger traffic over the coming weeks and months after the United Arab Emirates announced an easing of travel restrictions from African and Asian countries.

* Israel warned against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for inbound travelers. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50% to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found. * Sinovac's vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic illness among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, while Pfizer's shot was 87.7% effective and AstraZeneca's was 68.7% effective.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares rode earnings to a record high on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields languished in the wait for U.S. employment data to provide clues to the pace of monetary tightening in the world's biggest economy.

* Fresh outbreaks of the Delta variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors, and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery.

