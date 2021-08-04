MP CM expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the state and asked people to strictly follow norms like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) 71,103 tests were conducted in the state and 28 samples returned positive whereas the number of cases was just six a few days back. Damoh and Sagar reported 15 and seven cases, respectively. Cases rising in the Bundelkhand region is a matter of concern," Chouhan told reporters.

Advertisement

He appealed to the people to not lower their guard and cooperate with the government in preventing a projected third wave of the pandemic. ''I urge you to wear masks and follow social distancing compulsorily. It is time to be very cautious. The cases are rising in neighboring Chhattisgarh,'' the CM said. He said the state government will take all possible measures like testing, isolating infected patients, and demarcating micro-containment zones to deal with this situation.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,880, as per the state health department. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,513. As of Tuesday, MP had 139 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)