Health News Roundup: Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths; Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Advertisement

Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country's health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally. Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant for the past month, as the country has quickly become Asia's coronavirus epicenter.

Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it had administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccines at its stores so far, led by a surge in parts of the United States that had lagged in vaccinations. Vaccine administration rose more than 30% in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas in the past few weeks, the company said.

Thai hospital tycoon who promised Pfizer vaccine says deal now unlikely

The chair of Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) said on Wednesday that a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was unlikely to happen, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close. Thailand is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet, and has been racing to secure vaccines. Last month, THG Chairman Boon Vanasin said talks to clinch a deal with BioNTech was nearing conclusion, but both Pfizer and BioNTench said they were not in talks with THG.

Japan warns of unprecedented COVID spread as cases hit record in Olympic host city

Japan warned on Wednesday that coronavirus infections were surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit a record high in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic. The Delta variant was leading to a spread of infections "unseen in the past", Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said as he defended a new policy of asking patients with milder symptoms to isolate at home rather than going to the hospital.

South Korea COVID-19 count spikes amid vacations, the spread of new variants

South Korea posted a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections amid the spread of new virus variants strains. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,725 cases for Tuesday, up by more than 500 from a day before, as more tests were conducted after the weekend.

Macau begins COVID-19 tests and shuts some entertainment venues, casino stocks fall

The gambling hub of Macau will begin testing its 600,000 people and close some entertainment spots after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed four new coronavirus cases, its government said on Wednesday, pushing casino stocks lower. The resurgence in cases in a city that has seen very few infections over the past year and a half has raised concerns that casinos, Macau's main economic engine and source of revenues, may have to close in the near term if the spread is not contained.

Tokyo doctor at the crossroads of a COVID-19 crisis and a quiet Olympics

After more than a year at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese emergency doctor Shoji Yokobori finds himself at the unlikely calm of the Olympics, overseeing a venue with strict protocols, no spectators, and low infection risks. A volunteer medical officer at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting venue, Yokobori, and a team of around a dozen other medical staff are yet to see a major injury, let alone a coronavirus outbreak.

Man in his 20s becomes one of Australia's youngest COVID-19 deaths

Australia's New South Wales reported one of the country's youngest deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as daily infections lingered near a 16-month high despite the lockdown of 5 million people in Sydney entering its sixth week. The unnamed man in his 20s, who had no underlying health issues and was unvaccinated, died at his home in the city, authorities said. He deteriorated rapidly after earlier complaining of just mild symptoms, they added.

Vietnam to half quarantine time for fully vaccinated visitors

Vietnam will slash the duration of mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from two weeks to just seven days, its health ministry said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year using a targeted testing and centralized quarantine program but has since late April been faced with a surge in cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

China reports most new COVID-19 cases since January amid Delta surge

China reported on Wednesday the newest locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January as some cities stepped up restrictions, cut flights and increased testing to get to grips with an outbreak driven mainly by the Delta variant. The travel restrictions and closures led Nomura to downgrade its July-September growth forecast for the world's second-largest economy, as well as its full-year prediction, saying China's zero-tolerance approach to the virus was becoming increasingly costly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)