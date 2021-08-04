Left Menu

EU seals deal with Novavax for up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:45 IST
  • Belgium

The European Commission has approved a supply contract with U.S. firm Novavax for the purchase of up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccines, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, EU states will be able to purchase up to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, with an option for 100 million additional doses until 2023, once the shot has been approved by the EU drugs regulator, the Commission said.

