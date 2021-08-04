COVID-19 vaccination to be stepped up in 4 Maha districts with high caseload: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said efforts are being taken to expedite vaccination in four districts, including Pune, where the COVID-19 positivity rate was high.

He said necessary directives in this regard have been issued to the administration of these four districts - Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune.

Advertisement

The spike in COVID-19 cases in these districts was higher than the rest of the state, the minister said.

''The health department is focusing on tracking, testing and treatment of patients. Nodal officers have been asked to expedite COVID-19 vaccination,'' he said.

''We are pushing for uninterrupted vaccine supply from the central government,'' Tope said.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who have been tested.

The minister said strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols was necessary to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Data shows that countries which have vaccinated maximum percentage of their adult population have been able to contain the third wave of the pandemic, Tope said. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)