POSOCO organises vaccination drive to inoculate 300 employees

The drive was organised by Power System Operation Corporation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, where both the first and second dose of Covishield were inoculated. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian Grid Operator POSOCO on Wednesday organised a second Covid-19 vaccination drive during which 300 employees working in various CPSEs under the Ministry of Power were inoculated.

The drive was organised by Power System Operation Corporation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, where both the first and second doses of Covishield were inoculated.

In this drive, employees as well as the contractual staff of Power sector CPSEs/Organisations including POSOCO, PGCIL, NRPC, CEA, CERC, MoP, etc. and their family members were vaccinated.

During the drive, all the safety protocols were followed including social distancing, hand sanitisation, etc. At every step, proper posters were displayed directing the people about all the procedures and precautions to be followed.

The venue for the drive was National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) office at Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi. Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) and Sh. Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) have been encouraging consistently all Power PSUs to vaccinate all the employees on an urgent basis.

POSOCO had previously conducted a similar vaccination drive on 11 May 2021 in which Power sector employees and their family members, as well as contractual staff, were vaccinated for the first dose.

POSOCO is a wholly-owned Government of India 'Schedule A' enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load DespatchCentres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

(With Inputs from PIB)

