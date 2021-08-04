Over 95,000 people received Covid vaccine doses in a day in Delhi: Bulletin

The Delhi government on Wednesday said over 95,000 people have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses the previous day with 45,314 of them getting the second jab.

A total of 1,02,95,389 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, according to the city's vaccination bulletin.

Of the total 1,02,95,389 jabs -- 75,33,335 were first doses and 27,62,054 second doses.

Delhi had only four days of vaccine stocks left as on Wednesday morning, the bulletin claimed.

The national capital had a balance stock of 7,26,040 coronavirus vaccines, of which 3,75,110 doses were of Covishield and 3,50,930 of Covaxin.

A total of 10,200 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Tuesday. The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses daily, the bulletin stated.

