Left Menu

Over 95,000 people received Covid vaccine doses in a day in Delhi: Bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:47 IST
Over 95,000 people received Covid vaccine doses in a day in Delhi: Bulletin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Wednesday said over 95,000 people have received anti-coronavirus vaccine doses the previous day with 45,314 of them getting the second jab.

A total of 1,02,95,389 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, according to the city's vaccination bulletin.

Of the total 1,02,95,389 jabs -- 75,33,335 were first doses and 27,62,054 second doses.

Delhi had only four days of vaccine stocks left as on Wednesday morning, the bulletin claimed.

The national capital had a balance stock of 7,26,040 coronavirus vaccines, of which 3,75,110 doses were of Covishield and 3,50,930 of Covaxin.

A total of 10,200 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Tuesday. The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses daily, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021