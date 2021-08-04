Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, fifth time since onset of 2nd wave of pandemic; 67 cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases of the disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the fifth time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality was logged in a day.

No death due to the viral disease was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 as well, according to official data.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

Delhi registered 67 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city stands at 25,058.

