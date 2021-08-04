Left Menu

Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, fifth time since onset of 2nd wave of pandemic; 67 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:59 IST
Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, fifth time since onset of 2nd wave of pandemic; 67 cases
  • Country:
  • India

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases of the disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the fifth time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality was logged in a day.

No death due to the viral disease was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 as well, according to official data.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

Delhi registered 67 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city stands at 25,058.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021