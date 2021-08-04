Left Menu

Britain to offer all 16 and 17 year-olds COVID shots

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:00 IST
Britain to offer all 16 and 17 year-olds COVID shots
Representative image
  United Kingdom

Britain will offer all 16 and 17 year olds their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, extending eligibility of the shots beyond the clinically vulnerable.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was updating initial advice given last month in light of the latest evidence on the benefits and risks of vaccination.

