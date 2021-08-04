The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, its head said on Wednesday, as the body seeks to ensure at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission has approved a supply contract with U.S. firm Novavax for the purchase of up to 200 million of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Commission said. * Britain will offer all 16 and 17 year olds their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said, extending eligibility of the shots beyond the clinically vulnerable.

* Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 cases surge. * Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan warned infections were rising at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit a record high in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic.

* China reported on Wednesday the highest number of new locally transmitted cases since January as some cities stepped up restrictions, cut flights and increased testing to try to control an outbreak driven by the Delta variant. * Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country's health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally.

* South Korea posted a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to give full approval for the Pfizer vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

* Health authorities in northern Mexico vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents a few meters from a pedestrian crossing bridge to the United States in the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Dubai's state airport operator expects a surge in passenger traffic over the coming weeks and months, after the United Arab Emirates announced an easing of travel restrictions from African and Asian countries. * Israel warned against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for inbound travellers.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50% to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found.

* Sinovac's vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic illness among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, while Pfizer's shot was 87.7% effective and AstraZeneca's was 68.7% effective. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street started Wednesday in a pessimistic mood after data showed that U.S. jobs growth slowed in July, helping pull stocks and oil prices down, with Treasuries flat. * Indonesia's spending on fighting its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, one of the world's worst, could exceed 300 trillion rupiah ($20.97 billion) this year, the Southeast Asian country's finance minister said.

* Outbreaks of the Delta variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

