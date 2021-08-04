Britain records 29,312 new COVID-19 cases, 119 deaths
Britain recorded 29,312 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, up from 21,691 a day earlier, and 119 deaths, lower than the 138 reported on Tuesday, official data showed.
The data also showed that 46.9 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 38.7 million have had two.
