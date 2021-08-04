Left Menu

COVID-19: J&K records 149 new cases, 1 more death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 149 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,22,014 while the death toll reached 4,385 as one more fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 49 were from the Jammu division and 100 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 34 new cases followed by 17 each in Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,314 in the union territory, while 3,16,315 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

