Left Menu

Telangana logs 623 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:29 IST
Telangana logs 623 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Wednesday reported 623 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,47,229, while the death toll rose to 3,814 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Karimnagar (65) and Warangal Urban (59), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 594 people recuperated from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,34,612.

Active cases stood at 8,803, the bulletin said.

It said 1,12,796 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number tested till date was 2,24,19,167.

The samples tested per million population were 6,02,341.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.05 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021