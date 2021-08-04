Left Menu

Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,596 new cases

Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 27 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,596 from 4,845.

Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 27 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,596 from 4,845. Italy has registered 128,136 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.37 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,309 on Wednesday, up from 2,196 a day earlier. There were 14 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 260 from a previous 258.

Some 215,748 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 209,719, the health ministry said.

