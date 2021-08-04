1,769 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI): Karnataka on Wednesday logged in 1,769 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 29,11,727 and 36,680 respectively, said the Health Department.

There were 24,305 active cases while the recovery of 1,714 patients took the total number cured to 28,50,717 so far.

Bengaluru urban district reported 411 infections, which is highest in the State, and four deaths.

The city has so far reported 12,28,926 infections and 15,896 deaths. There were 8,705 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada district remained as another hot spot after Bengaluru with 350 fresh infections.

It reported six deaths, which is highest among all the districts.

Other districts which saw new cases include 143 in Mysuru, 140 in Udupi, 112 in Hassan, 99 in Kodagu and 86 in Uttara Kannada.

According to a bulletin, there were fatalities in 13 districts and they include Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru.

There were zero fatalities in 17 districts of the State.

Haveri and Yadgir recorded nil infections and deaths today.

The State conducted 1,69,411 tests during the day and they include 1,36,119 RT-PCR tests and others.

So far, 3.92 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the Health Department said.

There were 1,28,594 people inoculated today, taking the total vaccinated to 3.18 crore.

The positivity rate was 1.04 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.69 per cent, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)