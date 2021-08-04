Left Menu

Covid surge: Centre deploys multi-disciplinary team to Manipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:28 IST
Covid surge: Centre deploys multi-disciplinary team to Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

''Central Government deploys a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The team will aid state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management,'' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Nine districts in Manipur after Kerala’s 10 districts reported more than 10 per cent weekly positivity in the week ending August 2, according to health ministry officials.

Two districts in Manipur also witnessed increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases during the last four weeks.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021