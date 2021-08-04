Over 46.89 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 48.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 33.50 lakh (33,50,612) doses were administered on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 18,36,439 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 3,89,589 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 16,61,98,236 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,02,51,772 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore vaccine doses each to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, it added.

A total of 33,50,612 vaccine doses were given on the 201st day (August 4) of the vaccination drive -- 24,49,545 beneficiaries received the first dose and 9,01,067 were administered the second dose -- according to the provisional report.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

