Left Menu

Spain allows 40% maximum occupancy in outdoor sports events in August

A maximum of 5,000 spectators were allowed last May to return to matches for the final two rounds of the past soccer's season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections, but that only benefited a very small number of matches. Darias said Spain was at a "stabilization phase" regarding the spread of COVID-19 as the 14-day coronavirus incidence rate reached 633 cases per 100,000 people, 20 less than the day before and 70 less than a week ago.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:28 IST
Spain allows 40% maximum occupancy in outdoor sports events in August

Fans will be allowed in August to attend sports events in Spain, with a 40% maximum occupancy rate in open-air stadiums and 30% in indoor facilities, Spain's health minister said on Wednesday in a relief to clubs keen to recover a key source of income.

The cap will be effective between Aug. 13, when the soccer league's season starts, and the end of August, when the central and regional governments will discuss again the issue, meaning the occupancy rate could vary, health minister Carolina Darias told reporters after holding talks with the country's regions. Fans will need to keep a distance of 1.5 meters (4.92 ft)between them and wear a face mask, they will be allowed to drink water but not to eat or smoke, while entering and leaving the facilities will have to be gradual, Darias said, adding that indoor facilities will need to be well ventilated.

Clubs will need to prioritize season-holder members to attend the events, which will also be opened to local fans as the government wants to avoid fans from away teams from other regions to travel for the events, she said. A maximum of 5,000 spectators were allowed last May to return to matches for the final two rounds of the past soccer's season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections, but that only benefited a very small number of matches.

Darias said Spain was at a "stabilization phase" regarding the spread of COVID-19 as the 14-day coronavirus incidence rate reached 633 cases per 100,000 people, 20 less than the day before and 70 less than a week ago. The number of total registered cases increased to 4.5 million, with the Delta variant responsible for 75% new infections, while the total number of deaths reached 81,844, Health Ministry data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021