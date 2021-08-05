Assam logs 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,326, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,70,504 as 1,065 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Four fresh fatalities were registered in Jorhat, three in Karbi Anglong and two each in Baksa, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, while one patient each succumbed to the infection in Cachar, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur. Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.93 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have so far died in the state due to other ailments.

Of the new cases, 181 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 71 from Lakhimpur, 63 from Barpeta and 56 from Nalbari. At least 1,263 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,52,955, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 96.92 per cent.

Assam now has 10,876 active cases, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were detected from 1,19,188 sample tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.89 per cent.

The state has tested over 1.91 crore samples for COVID-19 so far, it said.

Over 1.15 crore people have been inoculated with 20,44,728 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

