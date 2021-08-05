Left Menu

Meghalaya reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

Four fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills Meghalaya now has 5,516 active cases, and 572 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 60,375, War said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:27 IST
Meghalaya reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 521 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 67,016, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 1,125 as seven more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said. Four fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills Meghalaya now has 5,516 active cases, and 572 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 60,375, War said. The state has so far conducted over 8.59 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 11.12 lakh people were inoculated till Tuesday with 2,07,135 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021