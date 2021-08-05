Left Menu

China reports 85 new coronavirus cases for Aug 4 vs 96 previous day

China reported on Thursday 85 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 96 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 4, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 06:12 IST
China reported on Thursday 85 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 96 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 62 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 71 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 54 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 4, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

